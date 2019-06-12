Really? Central Park Five Prosecutor Disputes Netflix Series

3 reads Leave a comment
Could’ve seen this one coming a mile away!
Central Park Five prosecutor Linda Fairstein penned an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal calling When They See Us, Ava DuVernay’s powerful series detailing Fairstein’s irresponsible conviction of five innocent teenagers, an “outright fabrication.” Pretty disgusting.
Ava responded to a tweet discussing Fairstein’s op-ed piece:
Expected and typical. Onward... twitter.com/franklinleonar…—
Ava DuVernay (@ava) June 11, 2019
Well said!
SOURCE: CBS This Morning
Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours