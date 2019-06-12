CLOSE
Really? Central Park Five Prosecutor Disputes Netflix Series

Could’ve seen this one coming a mile away!

Central Park Five prosecutor Linda Fairstein penned an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal calling When They See Us, Ava DuVernay’s powerful series detailing Fairstein’s irresponsible conviction of five innocent teenagers, an “outright fabrication.” Pretty disgusting.

Ava responded to a tweet discussing Fairstein’s op-ed piece:

 

Well said!

SOURCE: CBS This Morning

Central Park Five

