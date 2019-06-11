CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Nicki Minaj Missing From Chris Brown Tour

Chris Brown

Source: @victoriasaidit / Victoria


Dates and artists for Chris Brown’s INDIGOAT tour were announced on Monday.

One name missing from the lineup was Nicki Minaj. It was widely reported that Brown and Minaj were going on tour together this year.

Fans noticed that Nicki wasn’t on the list. Social media started speculating as to why she is not heading out.

The tour included Ty Dolla $ign, Torey Lanez, Joyner Lucas and Yella Beezy.

Nicki Minaj Missing From Chris Brown Tour was originally published on hot1079philly.com

