Nicki Minaj Missing From Chris Brown Tour

Dates and artists for Chris Brown’s INDIGOAT tour were announced on Monday.

One name missing from the lineup was Nicki Minaj. It was widely reported that Brown and Minaj were going on tour together this year.

Fans noticed that Nicki wasn’t on the list. Social media started speculating as to why she is not heading out.

The tour included Ty Dolla $ign, Torey Lanez, Joyner Lucas and Yella Beezy.

originally published on hot1079philly.com

Written By: Paris Nicole Posted June 11, 2019

