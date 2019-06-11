Drake Consoles Kevin Durant After NBA Finals Injury

Drake is a huge fan of the Toronto Raptors. He’s also a fan of Kevin Durant. Drizzy has a Durant tattoo on his arm. Durant’s Golden State Warriors are battling in the NBA Finals.

On Monday night, Durant returned from a calf injury to play in Game 5 only to get hurt again with damage to his Achilles. While he was courtside for the game, Drake reached out to show Durant support as he left the court.

On Tuesday morning, Drake posted a picture of Durant on Instagram and wrote, “Was tough for any of us to even enjoy that game tonight after seeing this transpire. Praying for our brother.”

Drake continued, “That’s my only concern tonight is your well being. “The game needs me” is an understatement when it comes to 35. Please wish the best for this true warrior.”

