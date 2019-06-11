Nike is seeking help tracking down a shipment, from way back in 1985. Sounds like that collab the brand has in the works with Netflix series Stranger Things is totally true.

Nike has billboards up in Los Angeles and New York City asking for help on a shipment that went missing in June 1985 and there’s “something supernatural about.” At least that’s what you’re told when you dial the number on the ad—1-(800)-561-1985.

Of course, we called and besides a message saying the shipment is “moving west, and pretty quickly,” GPS coordinates were provided; latitude 34.04031, longitude -118.26688.

Keep in mind that the third season of Stranger Things hits Netflix on July 4, and is set in 1985. An ill retro sneaker release for a 1985 model, maybe? A collection of 80’s gear?

If there are any doubts, the @nikestore replies pretty much give the connection away.

Peep the missing truck below.

We acknowledge that several shipments from 1985 have gone missing. Please call 1.800.561.1985(🇺🇸) with any info. pic.twitter.com/Lm5LYr5wio — Nike.com (@nikestore) June 10, 2019

Nike Needs Help Tracking Down Shipment From 1985, ‘Stranger Things’ Collab? was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Written By: Alvin aqua Blanco Posted June 11, 2019

