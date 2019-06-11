Wendy Williams Breaks Down When Asked About Marriage [Video]

While Wendy Williams continues to be a social butterfly it seems that she still has healing to do. She made it clear there are more tears to hold back.

As spotted on Page Six the media Amazon was seen leaving Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in Los Angeles with an unknown male. TMZ happened to be on site (shocker) and asked her some very pointed questions regarding her personal life. The exchange resulted in a mystery mix of emotions from the New Jersey native.

At first the Q&A was lighthearted when discussing her time in LA. With her new friend in the car the cameraman mistook him as Kevin, Wendy’s estranged husband, and things quickly went south. “That’s not Kevin” she responded. “Please don’t ask about Kevin. We have an 18-year-old son and I’m sensitive to that.

She proceeded to confirm that her son is doing great but tears soon followed. “Big [Kevin], Godspeed. Sometimes in life stuff happens and it’s okay. I still got a very full life that I really adore. Please don’t make me cry.” Then came the tears.

“I didn’t plan on this but it is what it is. I have a very full life,” she continued, as she cried. “Thank you for watching. I would ask you to respect our privacy, but please, I don’t respect people’s privacy, that’s why I do [her show segment] “Hot Topics”; all three of us are doing fine.”

After some more small talk she begged for her time back so she can enjoy her chicken and waffles; we can’t blame her. You can see the interview below.

