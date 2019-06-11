CLOSE
Cincy
Cincinnati: FC Cincinnati Will Take On Louisville City

Cincinnati are you ready???

FC Cincinnati will host their first US Open as a MLS club. They will take on Louisville City.

This should be a good matchup Fasho. The game will take place on June 12th at 7:30 at Nippert Stadium

Both teams are an even 4-4-2 against each other in matches across all competitions, while FC Cincinnati is 1-0-0 against Lou City in the U.S. (WKRC)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Do you think we will win?
  • This would be a great game to take the kids to.
  • Will FC advance to the semifinals this year?
Don Juan Fasho

Cincinnati: FC Cincinnati Will Take On Louisville City was originally published on rnbcincy.com

comments
Photos
