Cincinnati: FC Cincinnati Will Take On Louisville City

Cincinnati are you ready???
FC Cincinnati will host their first US Open as a MLS club. They will take on Louisville City.
This should be a good matchup Fasho. The game will take place on June 12th at 7:30 at Nippert Stadium
Both teams are an even 4-4-2 against each other in matches across all competitions, while FC Cincinnati is 1-0-0 against Lou City in the U.S. (WKRC)
Fasho Thoughts:
- Do you think we will win?
- This would be a great game to take the kids to.
- Will FC advance to the semifinals this year?
