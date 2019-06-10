DaBaby Gets Surgery After Fight

Recently, a rapper that goes by the name of named Cam Cold Heart pulled up on DaBaby in what appears to be a Louis Vuitton store and tried to press the rapper. Needless to say, DaBaby was with all the smoke and confronted the man. The two exchanged words and it eventually led to Cold Heart stepping to DaBaby. The man swinging while another clip shows the same man on the ground, all bloody with pants halfway down his leg.

From there, DaBaby made it known that he is the truth while standing over Cold Heart who is dazed and confused on the ground.

Previously, video footage surfaced of DaBaby getting into an altercation with him was left on the ground bloody and with his pants down. Now, DaBaby has taken to Instagram to speak on the situation, saying people love to play with him, play the victim, and then call the police.

According to a video that surfaced, DaBaby reportedly had to get hand surgery for the incident that took place at the Louis Vuitton store a few weeks back. The incident found a rapper named Cam Cold Heart on the ground. In the video, the rapper’s arm is in a sling.