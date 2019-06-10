MLB’s David Ortiz Shooting Caught on Video, Suspect In Custody

Cops say there are TWO suspects in the shooting, both young men … who rolled up to the scene on the same motorcycle. Cops say after the shooting, both men tried to get back on the bike and drive off … but the bike fell down so they tried to make a run for it.

The first suspect, Eddy Vladimir Feliz Garcia, was subdued by people at the scene.

The second suspect did escape on foot. Cops have not released the name of the 2nd suspect. They are currently searching for him.

The police also confirmed videos showing a man getting pummeled in the street following the shooting IS, IN FACT, THE SUSPECT.

A crowd of people subdued the suspect after the shooting and beat the hell out of him, leaving him bloodied and desperate for medical attention.

When cops arrived, they were able to take him into custody and get him medical treatment.

Cops tell us the investigation is still very active and no charges have been brought against the suspect yet.

Ortiz’s assistant, Leo Lopez, says David suffered damage to multiple internal organs. In a statement to ESPN, Lopez said, “Ortiz had to remove parts of the intestines and the colon and remove the gallbladder. His liver was damaged, too.”

Red Sox posted a statement on Twitter Sunday night, saying, “David’s family has confirmed that he sustained a gunshot wound to the lower back/abdominal region. David is being treated at Clinica Abel Gonzalez in Santo Domingo where he is recovering after surgery.”The statement continues, “We have offered David’s family all available resources to aid in his recovery and will continue to keep them in our hearts.”

Ortiz was reportedly shot in the lower back — and the bullet exited through his stomach, according to ESPN, which has a reporter at the hospital where the MLB star is being treated. A doctor working on Ortiz told ESPN the baseball star went into surgery but everything is going as well as it can be and he’s currently “out of danger.”

When he arrived to the hospital, Ortiz reportedly told his doctors, “Please don’t let me die. I’m a good man.”

A police official has also told local media the incident was NOT a “robbery” — but would not give a possible motive for the incident.