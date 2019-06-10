CLOSE
Events
HomeEvents

David Ortiz in Stable Condition after being Shot

0 reads
Leave a comment
David Ortiz

Source: Getty / Getty

Former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz is in stable condition after he was shot in a bar in the Dominican Republic. Ortiz was shot at the Dial Bar and Lounge in Santo Domingo and transported to a local hospital.

Obama Welcomes World Series Champions Boston Red Sox To The White House

Source: Win McNamee / Getty

According to YahooNews.com, Ortiz was ambushed by a man who arrived on a motorcycle. The man shot him in the back and the bullet exited through his stomach. Reportedly, no major organs were affected and total recovery is expected. The Red Sox have offered Ortiz a private plane to fly him to the United States for further treatment if necessary. The suspect was captured and badly beaten by bystanders.

 

David Ortiz in Stable Condition after being Shot was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Jim Jones ft. Maino & Drama “My Era,”…
 16 hours ago
06.11.19
Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo Of Baby Psalm…
 22 hours ago
06.11.19
Rihanna Wants To Be A Mom ‘More Than…
 22 hours ago
06.11.19
Starz To Host ‘Power’ Season 6 Premiere At…
 22 hours ago
06.11.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close