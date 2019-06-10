Everyone is talking about the video that has gone viral of a Columbus Police Officer punching a man in the face. The video has been shared thousands of times and CPD is expected to share their side of what happened very soon.

According to MyFox28Columbus, Columbus officers first responded to the area on a report of a shooting. Officers had guns drawn as bystanders shouted at police. The man punched by the officer was first pushed after approaching the officer. Moments later he was punched.

Columbus Police Chief Quinlan said while the video can appear shocking, the officer was protecting bystanders in a situation where guns were drawn.

The man seen being punched in the video, Jonathan Robinson, was charged with disorderly conduct and impeding official business.

Man seen punched by Columbus officer in viral video facing charges! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted June 10, 2019

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: