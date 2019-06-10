CLOSE
OHIO: 4.0 earthquake strikes coast near Cleveland!

Things are shaking up near the coast in Cleveland! Reports say that an earthquake hit the area today (June10th).

According to MyFox28Columbus.com, a magnitude 4.0 earthquake has hit near the Ohio coast in Lake Erie. The earthquake happened around 10:50 a.m. Monday. It was around 2.5 miles from Eastlake. The tremors could be felt as far away as Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania, nearly 100 miles away.

Wow!

