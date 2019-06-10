The 4th of July concert coming to Dublin is an R&B lovers dream! Legends Chaka Khan and Michael McDonald are both set to hit the stage at the Dublin Independence day celebration!
And even better, a ticket to this annual concert will cost you $5 or under for stadium seats….. yea that’s right tickets are $5 and under for stadium seating!
The City of Dublin announced that the event is happening at Dublin Coffman High School Stadium and will also give opportunities for reserved tables for $150 (for 10 people). Monday, June 17 at 10 a.m. wrist bands can be purchased at the Dublin Community Recreation Center for residents.
According to The City of Dublin’s website, “Unsold Stadium Wristbands will be available to residents and the general public on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 4 at Dublin Coffman High School Stadium for $5.”
Other ticket opportunities are available as well. For more event/show info click here
Chaka Khan and Michael McDonald to Headline 4th of July Concert in Dublin was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com