Trey Songz and 50 Cent Have “Confrontation” At Hotel

50 Cent and Trey Songz were going back and forth on social media over the weekend. Things got really silly when the two met up face-to-face.

Both artists were in the same hotel in Atlanta preparing for a performance. On Instagram, 50 claimed Songz makes groupies pay for his dinner at Del Frisco’s.

Trey fired back in the comments saying, “I don’t owe you s–t Forty.”

Eventually, a video of Songz getting into 50 Cent’s room was posted. The two were seen laughing together as 50 continued to crack on Trey for being cheap.

