Megan Thee Stallion was recently on HOT 97’s morning show.

Of course the conversation turned to sex based off of her very sexually charged lyrics.

Understand that if you date Megan, it’s not over til SHE says it’s over.

She said that because she is trying to keep her “body count” down, that even after the relationship is over she is still going to have sex with her ex until SHE finds someone new.

Is there a point to Megan’s thought process?