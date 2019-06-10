According to Cleveland 19, the World Health Organization has a new study that has come back to say that 1 in 25 people have a STD. Those diseases happens o be among, chlamydia, gonorrhea, trichomoniasis, and syphilis. The numbers were collected worldwide from men and women between the ages of 15 and 49.
There has been no decline since that latest published data in 2012.
“These infections indicate people are taking risks with their health, with their sexuality and with their reproductive health,” said Dr. Melanie Taylor, the lead author of the report.
A co-author said education and condom use are important, but that new treatments and diagnostics also need to be developed.
Wrap it up People, or don’t have sex at all!!!
#BabySussex: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Debut Baby Archie
#BabySussex: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Debut Baby Archie
1.Source:Getty 1 of 10
2.Source:Getty 2 of 10
3.Source:Getty 3 of 10
4.Source:Getty 4 of 10
5.Source:Getty 5 of 10
6.Source:Getty 6 of 10
7.Source:Getty 7 of 10
8.Source:Getty 8 of 10
9.Source:Getty 9 of 10
10.Source:Getty 10 of 10
Report: More Than 1 Million STDs Contracted Every Day was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com