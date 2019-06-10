Cardi B Didn’t Follow The Doctor’s Orders After Plastic Surgery And Here’s What Happened To Her Body

Cardi B has cancelled a few of her concerts last month due to needing more time to heal from her recent plastic surgeries. Last week, she took to social media to give fans a glimpse of the toll that the recovery process has taken on her body.

In a now deleted post, the “Press” rapper showed her severely swollen feet and revealed that when she flies her feet and stomach become swollen.

“Look at how swollen my feet get every time I take a plane,” she said. “Imagine my body. Reasons why my doctors told me to chill on shows.”

She added that not only is there swelling but she feels a burning sensation in her stomach and feet as well.

Cardi B reveals swollen feet and her stomach are the reason she's had to cancel some of her recent shows. pic.twitter.com/CPDyWRQvBz — Pop Sirens 🚨 (@PopSirens) June 8, 2019

After giving birth to her daughter, Kulture, Cardi said she underwent plastic surgery again, getting her breast redone by getting breast augmentation and liposuction. On Instagram, the former Love & Hip-Hop star said she misunderstood how long the recovery process would actually take and didn’t follow the doctors orders when he told her not to fly for a few months.

“One thing my doctor was saying was that you cannot take planes,” Bardi explained. “You cannot take planes for like 3 months. So every time that I keep traveling, like, my feet and my legs, they swell up. Like, I had really bad ‘cankles.’ Then after my shows, I wasn’t really feeling it when I performing, but I would really feel a lot of back pains. And then on top of that, my stitches around my boobs, on the outside, are completely healed, but the inside, you know, you still got stitches in the inside, in my breasts, so they’ve slowly got to heal.”

