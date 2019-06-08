CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Ohio Attorney Orders End to Cash Bond for Minor Crimes

0 reads
Leave a comment
Empty jail cell

Source: Kristy-Anne Glubish / Getty

According to Fox 28, the attorney for Ohio’s capital city has ordered prosecutors to stop asking for cash bonds for minor, nonviolent crimes to reduce jail populations.

Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein says it’s time to address over-incarceration and overcrowded jails. Klein says the U.S. jails a disproportionate number of people compared to other countries.

Klein says wealthier defendants can post bonds that sometimes run hundreds of dollars, while poorer defendants are forced to remain in jail. That can lead to job losses and can affect defendants’ families.

Klein last week ordered Columbus city prosecutors to stop requesting cash bonds for most misdemeanor defendants charged with nonviolent crimes.

Prosecutors will still ask for cash bonds for violent crimes, sex offenses and drunken driving.

Ohio Attorney Orders End to Cash Bond for Minor Crimes was originally published on joycolumbus.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Kevin Hunter Sr. Still Has Beef With Son…
 23 hours ago
06.10.19
Metro Worker Shaming Author Natasha Tynes Sues Book…
 1 day ago
06.10.19
Real Housewives Of Atlanta’s Porsha Williams Battling Back…
 1 day ago
06.10.19
#E32019: EA Shows Off 15 Minutes of ‘Star…
 2 days ago
06.10.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close