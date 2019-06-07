Prince’s Estate Has A Birthday Gift For All His Fans

The estate of the late prolific songwriter and hitmaker, Prince, has released a 15-track album in commemoration of his celebrated songwriting skills. Originals, released on Friday exclusively to Tidal, on what would have been Prince’s 61st birthday. The 15-songs on the album curated by JAY-Z and Troy Carter, are songs Prince originally recorded before giving them away to fellow artist.

“Prince led the way, for artistic freedom, for ownership. He’s one of the bravest people I can think of in the industry,” JAY-Z said in a press release. “He trusted us, not just me, but TIDAL, to continue his fight. Trying to help further that legacy through his music is an honor we couldn’t pass up as an organization dedicated to empowering artists. This gives his true fans that peek behind the curtain.”

Hits such as “Manic Monday” (The Bangles), “Nothing Compares 2 U” (The Family/Sinéad O’Connor), and “The Glamorous Life” (Sheila E.) will be featured on the album. The project is scheduled to hit the stores and other platforms June 21, with the vinyl version expected to drop in July.