Lina Fairstein Reportedly Dropped From Publisher

Linda Fairstein’s publisher, Dutton, allegedly terminated their relationship with her following her portrayal in Netflix’s miniseries, “When They See Us.”

After the Netflix series dramatized her role of wrongfully convicting 5 teens for the 1989 rape and beating of a female jogger, there has been a major emphasis put on an online push to boycott her publishers and distributors, which may be a determining factor as to why Dutton is choosing to drop her.

