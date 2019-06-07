OhioJail Supervisor Suspended After Video Shows Inmate being Peppered-Sprayed while in Retraints

A Cuyahoga County jail supervisor has now been charged with a second degree felony, after video surfaces of him spraying an inmate with Pepper Spray while she is in an restraint chair.

At first the county spent months refusing to release the video and disciplinary records and only did so after the start of mediation between the county and cleveland.com.

Subodh Chandra, she is the attorney for the inmate who was pepper-sprayed, called the video a “torture scene” in a statement to cleveland.com.

“They wanted to hurt her,” Chandra said.

County officials also twice released Clark’s personnel file to cleveland.com while withholding the documents of his disciplinary case, once in February and again on March 15.

Clark pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, and misdemeanor charges of interfering with civil rights and unlawful restraint.

Courtesy of cleveland.com

K. Michelle “The People I Used To Know” Tour Stops In Cleveland [Photos] 28 photos Launch gallery K. Michelle “The People I Used To Know” Tour Stops In Cleveland [Photos] 1. K. Michelle “The People I Used To Know” Tour Source: 1 of 28 2. K. Michelle “The People I Used To Know” Tour Source: 2 of 28 3. K. Michelle “The People I Used To Know” Tour Source: 3 of 28 4. K. Michelle “The People I Used To Know” Tour Source: 4 of 28 5. K. Michelle “The People I Used To Know” Tour Source: 5 of 28 6. K. Michelle “The People I Used To Know” Tour Source: 6 of 28 7. K. Michelle “The People I Used To Know” Tour Source: 7 of 28 8. K. Michelle “The People I Used To Know” Tour Source: 8 of 28 9. K. Michelle “The People I Used To Know” Tour Source: 9 of 28 10. K. Michelle “The People I Used To Know” Tour Source: 10 of 28 11. K. Michelle “The People I Used To Know” Tour Source: 11 of 28 12. K. Michelle “The People I Used To Know” Tour Source: 12 of 28 13. K. Michelle “The People I Used To Know” Tour Source: 13 of 28 14. K. Michelle “The People I Used To Know” Tour Source: 14 of 28 15. K. Michelle “The People I Used To Know” Tour Source: 15 of 28 16. K. Michelle “The People I Used To Know” Tour Source: 16 of 28 17. K. Michelle “The People I Used To Know” Tour Source: 17 of 28 18. K. Michelle “The People I Used To Know” Tour Source: 18 of 28 19. K. Michelle “The People I Used To Know” Tour Source: 19 of 28 20. K. Michelle “The People I Used To Know” Tour Source: 20 of 28 21. K. Michelle “The People I Used To Know” Tour Source: 21 of 28 22. K. Michelle “The People I Used To Know” Tour Source: 22 of 28 23. K. Michelle “The People I Used To Know” Tour Source: 23 of 28 24. K. Michelle “The People I Used To Know” Tour Source: 24 of 28 25. K. Michelle “The People I Used To Know” Tour Source: 25 of 28 26. K. Michelle “The People I Used To Know” Tour Source: 26 of 28 27. K. Michelle “The People I Used To Know” Tour Source: 27 of 28 28. K. Michelle “The People I Used To Know” Tour Source: 28 of 28 Skip ad Continue reading K. Michelle “The People I Used To Know” Tour Stops In Cleveland [Photos] K. Michelle “The People I Used To Know” Tour Stops In Cleveland [Photos] Photo credit @Stretch_34

OhioJail Supervisor Suspended After Video Shows Inmate being Peppered-Sprayed while in Retraints was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com