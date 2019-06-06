Guess What Award Show Ciara Will Be Hosting?

Grammy winning star, Ciara has been named the host for the 2019 Sports Humanitarian Awards!! The Sports Humanitarian awards will be held for its fifth annual year on July 9, at L.A Live’s Novo in Los Angeles.

“My family and I have witnessed first-hand the positive impact humanitarian efforts can have locally and globally,” Ciara, who is married to Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, said. “I am honored to celebrate athletes who are using their platforms to inspire, motivate and empower.”

Not only will Ciara be hosting the Sports Humanitarian Awards but she is also set to hit the stage with songwriter Andy Grammer.