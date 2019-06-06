Help The Tornado Victims of Dayton

Cincinnati, we need to pull together to help give back to the victims of Dayton who were affected by the most recent tornadoes. Radio One Cincinnati wants you to drop off your non-perishable items, bottled waters, flashlights, candles, toilet paper, batteries, paper towels, you name it and they need it.

WE ARE a partnering with FATH Transport to fill one of their 53ft trailers to take these items to Dayton. They are still in need of everything! So meet us in the Radio One Cincinnati Courtyard at 705 CENTRAL AVE right in front of the ONE CENTENNIAL PLAZA BUILDING. Monday thru Friday from 11-4 and drop those items off!

