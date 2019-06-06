Make Your Black Music Month COVER x PLAYLIST [CONTEST]

The WIZ 101.1 and Remy Martin are celebrating Black Music Month!

Create Your Own Playlist & WIN Remy Martin Headphones!

What’s YOUR top 5?? Use the Playlist Maker to create your own mixtape for any occasion… cookouts, weddings, family reunions, break-ups, just riding out or WHATEVER YOU LIKE!

Make your Black Music Month COVER x PLAYLIST, then upload your creation below for a chance to win.

The submission receiving the highest number of online votes during the Contest Period will be declared the qualifying winners of Remy Martin Headphones (ARV $300.00)!

Use our Playlist Maker, or use your own tools (Canva, Photoshop, etc.) to make your Cover Art. Download/Save the file you create (JPG or PNG) and then upload it below for your chance to win. Cover Art should be 800×800 pixels or larger (use “Social Media” template in Canva) and in JPG or PNG format. 5 song titles should be included in Cover Art submissions.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Cincinnati, OH metropolitan area, who are 18 years of age or older. Contest ends Sunday, June 30, 2019. Subject to Official Rules.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: