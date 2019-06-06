CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Home9 O'Clock News

Beyonce Clearly Annoyed Sitting Courtside of Raptors- Warriors Game

0 reads
Leave a comment
Beyonce, Jay Z OTR 2

Source: Beyonce.com / Courtesy of Beyonce.com

 

The stars were out in Oakland on Wednesday to see Golden State take on Toronto at Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

While Drake and his antics were noticeably absent, Jay-Z and Beyoncé took in a date night, sitting courtside for the contest.

Eagle-eyed members of the Beyhive noticed the singer shooting looks towards a woman who chatted up her husband, giving it the meme treatment.

Elsewhere in the stands were Good Morning America‘s Robin Roberts and T.J. Holmes, plus G-Eazy and Lil Pump, who performed at halftime. Metallica opened up the game, performing the National Anthem on guitar.

Beyonce Clearly Annoyed Sitting Courtside of Raptors- Warriors Game was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Struggle Singer Allegedly Finesses Job Out Of Millions…
 13 hours ago
06.06.19
Meek Mill “Oodles O’Noodles Babies,” DJ Premier ft.…
 16 hours ago
06.06.19
Petty President: President Trump Tightens Cuba Travel Restrictions,…
 20 hours ago
06.06.19
President Trump’s Top Coons Diamond & Silk Host…
 21 hours ago
06.06.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close