Beyonce Clearly Annoyed Sitting Courtside of Raptors- Warriors Game

The stars were out in Oakland on Wednesday to see Golden State take on Toronto at Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

While Drake and his antics were noticeably absent, Jay-Z and Beyoncé took in a date night, sitting courtside for the contest.

Eagle-eyed members of the Beyhive noticed the singer shooting looks towards a woman who chatted up her husband, giving it the meme treatment.

Elsewhere in the stands were Good Morning America‘s Robin Roberts and T.J. Holmes, plus G-Eazy and Lil Pump, who performed at halftime. Metallica opened up the game, performing the National Anthem on guitar.

