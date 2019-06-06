CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Rihanna Reportedly Rented a Private Island to Record Her Next Album

Rihanna Performs At The O2 Arena - Loud Tour

Rihanna fans have been eagerly awaiting new music from the billionaire but it seems that Rihanna is going to release “R9” when she’s ready.

It’s being reported that Rihanna rented out a private island to record her next album, according to The Mirror, Rihanna rented a studio on Osea Island in Essex.

The sprawling island includes a gym, a cinema, pool and little colleges for Rihanna’s family and friends, for only $25,469.50 a day, chump change for a billionaire.

