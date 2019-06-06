Clearly, DJ Khaled thought his new album was “another one.” He’s not happy it wound up being a number 2.

Sources tell Page Six that Khaled is mad at his label after Father of Asahd did not land as the number 1 album.

A spy said, “He stormed into Epic (Records) with an entourage. He was angry and yelling. He threw a temper tantrum. He was furious. There was some nasty stuff said. Publicly, he’s all about ‘positivity,’ but there is a mean side to him that people don’t see. He overhyped the record and blew it up as his biggest album ever.”

DJ Khaled’s people haven’t responded to the report. Khaled wrote on social media, “Still celebrating the album that was the most streamed and digital sales . . . to the world.”

DJ Khaled Throws Tantrum After Album Debuts at Number 2 was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Written By: Paris Nicole Posted 1 hour ago

