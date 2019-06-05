“Shark Tank” star Barbara Corcoran has made some big business deals throughout her career and now she’s wanting newly named billionaire Jay-Z to get in on the action by being a guest on “Shark Tank.”

Paparazzi caught up with Corcoran in New York and asked her about Jay-Z’s new billionaire status to which she responded, “if anyone deserves it, it’s him because he’s so hardworking.”

When the paparazzi asked about him being on “Shark Tank” she said, “why the hell not?!” and even said she’d put in a good word for Hov to be a future guest on the show.

“Shark Tank” Star Wants Jay-Z on the Show was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Written By: Paris Nicole Posted June 5, 2019

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: