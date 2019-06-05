CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Home9 O'Clock News

“Shark Tank” Star Wants Jay-Z on the Show

0 reads
Leave a comment
Jay-Z

Source: Steve Eichner / Getty

“Shark Tank” star Barbara Corcoran has made some big business deals throughout her career and now she’s wanting newly named billionaire Jay-Z to get in on the action by being a guest on “Shark Tank.”

Paparazzi caught up with Corcoran in New York and asked her about Jay-Z’s new billionaire status to which she responded, “if anyone deserves it, it’s him because he’s so hardworking.”

When the paparazzi asked about him being on “Shark Tank” she said, “why the hell not?!” and even said she’d put in a good word for Hov to be a future guest on the show.

“Shark Tank” Star Wants Jay-Z on the Show was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Louisiana Teen Accepted Into 139 Colleges Chooses Xavier
 59 mins ago
06.06.19
Struggle Singer Allegedly Finesses Job Out Of Millions…
 15 hours ago
06.06.19
Meek Mill “Oodles O’Noodles Babies,” DJ Premier ft.…
 18 hours ago
06.06.19
Petty President: President Trump Tightens Cuba Travel Restrictions,…
 22 hours ago
06.06.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close