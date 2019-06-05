Chris Brown has revealed the tracklist for his ninth studio album “Indigo.”

He shared the list on his Instagram page along with the colorful album cover.

Artists like Nicki Minaj, G-Eazy, Justin Bieber, Trey Songz, Lil Jon, H.E.R., Juicy J, Drake and more are all featured on the album that will consist of 37 songs, which is small compared to the 45 he had on “Heartbreak on a Full Moon.”

Chris Brown’s “Indigo” will be available on June 28.

Chris Brown Reveals “Indigo” Tracklist was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Written By: Paris Nicole Posted June 5, 2019

