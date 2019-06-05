CLOSE
Chris Brown Reveals “Indigo” Tracklist

Chris Brown Performs On NBC's 'Today'

Source: Stephen Lovekin / Getty


Chris Brown has revealed the tracklist for his ninth studio album “Indigo.”

He shared the list on his Instagram page along with the colorful album cover.

Artists like Nicki Minaj, G-Eazy, Justin Bieber, Trey Songz, Lil Jon, H.E.R., Juicy J, Drake and more are all featured on the album that will consist of 37 songs, which is small compared to the 45 he had on “Heartbreak on a Full Moon.”

Chris Brown’s “Indigo” will be available on June 28.

