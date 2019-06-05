Rihanna Is the World’s Richest Female Musician So Y’all Better Have Her Money

On the heels of her mentor, JAY-Z becoming Hip-Hop’s first billionaire, Rihanna is now the world’s richest female musician.

Rihanna expanded her brand by launching her Fenty makeup and Fenty Savage lingerie line.

The 31-year-old is worth over $600 million and will be the first woman of color to create an original brand at LVMH, which owns Louis Vuitton.

Rihanna told the New York Times in an interview last month that she’s isn’t “motivated by money,” the Barbarian says that “Money is happening along the way, but I’m working out of what I love to do, what I’m passionate about.”

