Young Thug’s Expeditious Behavior

Young Thug is upset and he claims this minor conflict will be “handled expeditiously” due to his lack of knowledge in regards to his daughter driving.  He has politely asked the Shade room to remove the post they made, viewing the video in a negative connotation. He writes, “I am a very safe man, especially when it comes down to my kids. Never would I put my child’s life in danger nor anyone else’s life.” He wanted to make sure that his followers knew he was not okay with his young daughter operating a vehicle. The YSL Records founder said that he wasn’t present when the situation occurred, however, they will do everything in their power so that the incident doesn’t occur again in the future.

Young Thug’s Expeditious Behavior was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

