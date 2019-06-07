2 reads Leave a comment
The 2019 BET Awards is going down June 23rd in Los Angeles and The City Girls want you to get flewed out!
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Register below to win the Act Up in L.A. Experience! If you win, The City Girls will fly you and a friend out to L.A. and put you up in a hotel for the weekend. You’ll also get to see The City Girls perform live alongside Lil Baby, Migos and Cardi B as well as two tickets to the BET Awards.
Brought to you by Quality Control, Capitol Records and Cincinnati’s number one station for hip hop and r&b, 101.1 The WIZ!
The Latest:
- Get Flewed Out to L.A. For The BET Awards
- Kirk Franklin: Being A ‘Booty Call Christian’ Won’t Lead You To Your Purpose
- What We Learned During 15 Minutes With Remi Adeleke [VIDEO]
- Help The Tornado Victims of Dayton
- Sgt. LaDavid Johnson’s Widow Snubs Army After Hollow Report On Niger Ambush
- Press Play: Jada Pinkett Smith Defends Against ‘Aladdin’ Critics & Wu-Tang Clan Series Reveals More Stars
- Louisiana Teen Accepted Into 139 Colleges Chooses Xavier
- Police Investigate Deadly Mt. Airy Shooting
- Vine Street Kroger Will Be Demolished By The End Of The Year
- Drake’s Music Banned From Bay Area Radio Stations Until NBA Finals Are Over
Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours