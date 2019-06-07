CLOSE
Get Flewed Out to L.A. For The BET Awards

THE CITY GIRLS ACT UP IN LOS ANGELES FLYAWAY SWEEPSTAKES

Source: Creative Services / iOne-digital

The 2019 BET Awards is going down June 23rd in Los Angeles and The City Girls want you to get flewed out!

Register below to win the Act Up in L.A. Experience!  If you win, The City Girls will fly you and a friend out to L.A. and put you up in a hotel for the weekend.  You’ll also get to see The City Girls perform live alongside Lil Baby, Migos and Cardi B as well as two tickets to the BET Awards.

Brought to you by Quality Control, Capitol Records and Cincinnati’s number one station for hip hop and r&b, 101.1 The WIZ!

 

