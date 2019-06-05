New Documentary Of Michael Jackson’s Death Coming Out

Discovery is going to air an hour-long documentary concerning the death of Michael Jackson. Discovery plans to air this documentary on MJ’s 10th anniversary of his passing. The documentary “Killing Michael Jackson” will show the original investigators taking a re-evaluation of the case a decade later after his death. Investigators will release details concerning Dr. Conrad, who was jailed for his death.

Written By: Incognito Posted 10 hours ago

