A Mac Miller Documentary Is Being Produced By Canadian Filmmaker CJ Wallis

Canadian filmmaker CJ Wallis is producing a “definitive” documentary about the late Pittsburgh rapper Mac Miller, according to Deadline, which reported that Wallis announced the film Monday on Twitter. Wallis has been the Creative Director for Curren$y’s Jet Life Recordings since 2011, working with the rapper and his collaborators on multiple music videos and short film projects. He also released the 2018 documentary film Perfect Bid: The Contestant Who Knew Too Much, about popular game show Price Is Right, to Netflix after winning “Best Documentary” at the Orlando Film Festival in October 2017.

Now, Wallis has founded a new film company with his frequent collaborator Mallory Kennedy called Margrette Bird Pictures to produce the Mac Miller documentary. On Twitter, Wallis wrote: “So, over the next year I’m going to start collecting interviews & content to make the definitive @MacMiller documentary for his family, friends & fans.” He also encouraged followers to share the post and tag potential interview subjects.