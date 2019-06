Frankie Beverly Is Pumped About Beyonce’s Cover Of ‘Before I Let Go’ [VIDEO]

Beyonce’ released a documentary of her historic Coachella performance in 2018 on Netflix titled ‘Homecoming: A Film by Beyonce” plus dropped a surprise new album that same day.

The big talk about the documentary as well as the album was Beyonce’s cover of the legendary Frankie Beverly and Maze hit ‘Before I Let Go’, some didn’t like it but for the most part the Beyhive and others loved it, which led to a ‘Before I Let Go’ challenge on social media.

But the biggest question was how to the man, the myth, the legend of R&B, Frankie Beverly, feel about it?

Billboard magazine caught up with Frankie Beverly, who is not only the lead singer but the writer of ‘Before I Let Go’, to ask what was his thought’s about the Beyonce’ cover and his response was:

“She’s done so much, this is one of the high points of my life.”

Check what else Frankie Beverly had to say in the video interview below

