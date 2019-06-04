CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

10 Must-Try Hennessy Cocktails in Honor of National Cognac Day

0 reads
Leave a comment
Hennessy x Andre Wagner

Source: Courtesy of Hennessy / Courtesy of Hennessy

Happy National Cognac Day!

A form of brandy, cognac was named after the town of Cognac in France, according to National Day Calendar. Legally, the brandy must be aged for at least two years in French oak barrels before it can be considered a cognac.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

There are close to 200 cognac producers in the world, but Hennessy is the largest. According to its parent company, Jas Hennessy & Co. sells about 50 million bottles of the cognac worldwide each year.

We invite you to switch up how you sip the world’s favorite cognac. Check out 10 must-try Hennessy cocktails below.

Hennessy x Andre Wagner

Tipsy Tuesday: 10 Must-Try Hennessy Cocktails in Honor of National Cognac Day

10 photos Launch gallery

Tipsy Tuesday: 10 Must-Try Hennessy Cocktails in Honor of National Cognac Day

Continue reading Tipsy Tuesday: 10 Must-Try Hennessy Cocktails in Honor of National Cognac Day

Tipsy Tuesday: 10 Must-Try Hennessy Cocktails in Honor of National Cognac Day

Happy National Cognac Day! A form of brandy, cognac was named after the town of Cognac in France, according to National Day Calendar. Legally, the brandy must be aged for at least two years in French oak barrels before it can be considered a cognac. Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join! There are close to 200 cognac producers in the world, but Hennessy is the largest. According to its parent company, Jas Hennessy & Co. sells about 50 million bottles of the cognac worldwide each year. We invite you to switch up how you sip the world's favorite cognac. Check out 10 must-try Hennessy cocktails below.  

 

 

The Latest:

10 Must-Try Hennessy Cocktails in Honor of National Cognac Day was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
10 items
Former Trump Crony Paul Manafort Ordered To Rikers…
 3 hours ago
06.04.19
11 items
Supreme Dropping NFL Raiders Collection with ’47 Brand…
 5 hours ago
06.04.19
Report: The Feds in Possession of Additional R.Kelly…
 5 hours ago
06.04.19
Kawhi Leonard Files Lawsuit Against Nike Over Klaw…
 5 hours ago
06.04.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close