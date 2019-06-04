It’s been 25 years since The Beastie Boys made a comeback for the ages when they dropped the critically acclaimed fourth album Ill Communication, and though it was released in the golden era of Hip-Hop, the three-man group from Brooklyn was still able to bogart some shine from of Hip-Hop’s biggest icons and legends while they were in their prime.

Now that we’re in the age of music documentaries that make us feel as old as beepers and see-through telephones, Amazon has teamed with the remaining Beastie Boys members Michael “Mike D” Diamond and Adam “Ad-Rock” Horovitz (R.I.P Adam “MCA” Yauch) to drop Still Ill: 25 Years of ‘Ill Communication.’”

Featuring interviews with the aforementioned legends along with producer Mario Caldato and keyboardist Mark “Money Mark” Nishita, Still Ill is a 14-minute documentary that digs into the making of that album that produced hits such as “Sabotage,” “Root Down,” and “Tough Guy” while highlighting MCA’s contributions to the record.

Check out Still Ill: 25 Years of ‘Ill Communication below and check the 38-minute audio documentary if you find yourself on the go.

Amazon Music Drops Beastie Boys Doc ‘Still Ill: 25 Years of Ill Communication’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Written By: O Posted 5 hours ago

