On the low Curren$y is one of the hardest working men in Hip-Hop. This year alone he has a few mixtapes with the most recent being a collaborative project with LNDN DRGS, Umbrella Symphony.

Now Spitta and Jay Worthy team for a clip to the project’s mellowed out cut “PayBack” in which Curren$y relaxes poolside while a thick young woman with black ink all over her physical makes the most of the sun while Jay politics in a garage with his dogs and whips.

Keeping with the fun in the sun theme, Plies continues to wear colorful attire that you’d never see on a self-proclaimed goon while playing a mini guitar in the vibrant visual to the Tokyo Jetz assisted “I Know When U Lyin.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Tyga featuring Offset, BlocBoy JB, and more.

CURREN$Y, LNDN DRGS & JAY WORTHY – “PAYBACK”

PLIES FT. TOKYO JETZ – “I KNOW WHEN U LYIN”

TYGA FT. OFFSET – “TASTE”

BLOCBOY JB – “MERCEDES”

MONEYBAGG YO – “WORD 4 WORD”

SAWEETIE – “MY TYPE”

DA HONORABLE C.N.O.T.E. – “THE PLEDGE”

LOTTO SAVAGE – “30 ROUNDS”

Curren$y, LNDN DRGS & Jay Worthy “PayBack,” Plies ft. Tokyo Jetz “I Know When U Lyin” & More | Daily Visuals 6.3.19 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Written By: O Posted 15 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: