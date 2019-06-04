Chinese Hypebeasts Come To Blows Over KAWS x Uniqlo Collection [Video]

Remember when you had to be ready to knuckle up at a sneaker camp out in the United States? Well China is bringing those feels back in 2019.

As spotted on High Snobiety the recent launch of the highly anticipated KAWS x Uniqlo drop caused a real scene at a Chinese retail location. So much so that consumers sprinted into the mall location. Even before the gate was lifted fans crawled in to get first dibs. The frenzy was so lit that they eventually started ripping the wears right off the mannequins.

While this is nothing we haven’t seen at a Black Friday sale things went left rather quickly when some shifty shoppers couldn’t cop their wish list. Footage shows one individual tussling with another male in an effort to rip the t-shirt right off him.

Chinese shoppers are going absolutely crazy over UNIQLO x KAWS collection: https://t.co/DeC9xNgpOk pic.twitter.com/T01gYCAHXB — Manya Koetse (@manyapan) June 3, 2019

The KAWS x Uniqlo collection sold out immediately online when it was originally released on Monday evening, China time. Thankfully there is more to go around as it is also hitting Europe on June 6. More clips from the madness below.

Posted 15 hours ago

