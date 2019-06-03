Coca-Cola Is Thinking Of Releasing Coffee-Infused Coke In The U.S.

0 reads Leave a comment
So sometimes, I don’t think we need things.
Let me explain.
Sometimes things are fine just the way they are. For example, If you drink pop (or soda, depending on where you’re from) and you enjoy a nice cola, then you probably enjoy a Coke from time to time. If you’re a coffee drinker then a nice medium roast or perhaps even a latte or cappuccino suits your fancy.
But what about a coffee flavored Coke?
Yeah. That might be a thing.
This idea failed when it was brought to the table over 10 years ago.
