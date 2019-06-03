Coca-Cola Is Thinking Of Releasing Coffee-Infused Coke In The U.S.

So sometimes, I don’t think we need things.

Let me explain.

Sometimes things are fine just the way they are. For example, If you drink pop (or soda, depending on where you’re from) and you enjoy a nice cola, then you probably enjoy a Coke from time to time. If you’re a coffee drinker then a nice medium roast or perhaps even a latte or cappuccino suits your fancy.

But what about a coffee flavored Coke?

Yeah. That might be a thing.

This idea failed when it was brought to the table over 10 years ago.

Coca-Cola has come out with a plethora of flavors over the years with some being much more successful than others. Humans are creatures of habit so when they taste something they’re not used to, sometimes there is some heavy push back. Well, that’s exactly what happened in 2006 when the soda company released Coca-Cola Blak to the world which was a coffee-flavored take on the classic drink. Americans were pretty opposed to the beverage and after a while, it was discontinued. READ MORE

