0 reads Leave a comment
There are no words.
Well honestly, I could think of a few, but I enjoy my job so I’ll keep them to myself.
Sometimes you hear about certain situations that occur throughout the world, and you just sit back and think like, ‘Wow! How could anyone be so stupid!’.
Check out this story that broke over the weekend and let us know what you think.
Via | HotNewHipHop
The New York teacher has been placed on leave.
“He and another African American child were put up in the middle of the class and told they were now slaves,” said Nicole Dayes about her 10-year-old son.
Elementary Teacher Allegedly Held Mock Slave Auction With Black Students was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours