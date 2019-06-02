Meek Mill Accepts Cosmopolitan Hotel’s Apology For Arrest Threat

Meek Mill got his apology. The Philly rapper accepted the mea culpa from Las Vegas’ the Cosmopolitan Hotel for the threatening to arrest him.

The “Amen” rapper immediately cried foul, claiming he was a victim of racial discrimination and promising to sue if the Cosmo didn’t get right. After days of denials of any wrongdoing—and bad publicity—the hotel acquiesced.

The Cosmopolitan issued a formal apology on Friday (May 31).

“We apologize to Meek Mill for how we handled the situation on Saturday, May 25, as we did not act in a respectful manner and were wrong,” reads public the statement. “Meek Mill has not had any prior incident on our property. The Cosmopolitan has zero tolerance for discrimination and we pride ourselves on providing an inclusive environment. We look forward to welcoming Meek Mill back to the resort.”

TMZ reports that Meek’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina, reveals his client accepted the apology and no longer plans to sue.

