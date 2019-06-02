White Woman Who Called Michelle Obama ‘An Ape In Heels’ Sentenced To Prison For FEMA Fraud

Pamela Taylor, the West Virginia official who called First Lady Michelle Obama “an ape in heels” was sentenced to prison after defrauding the government of 18,000 in FEMA disaster benefits following June 2016 floods that claimed lives and delivered significant property damage.

Taylor was sentenced to 10 months in prison and ordered to pay a $10,000 fine, according to WSAZ. She will be confined to her home for two months following her release.

Earlier this year, Taylor was facing a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison for her actions but she pled guilty in order to receive a lesser sentence. She admitted in February of taking in $18,000 in flood relief benefits by falsely registering for FEMA benefits after the June 2016 floods that killed more than 20 West Virginians and caused more than $100 million worth of damage.

Taylor lied and said that her primary residence had been damaged in the flood and that she was forced to rent a place to stay.

“There’s no such thing as a little bit of FEMA fraud. Taylor’s fraudulent scheme took FEMA dollars away from those who needed it the most,” U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart said in a statement, referring to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

More than two years ago, Taylor came into public view when she resigned from her county government development job for calling Mrs. Obama “an ape in heels” on Facebook. She was suspended for her comments, then fired and secretly rehired and then fired for good.

“It will be so refreshing to have a classy, beautiful, dignified First Lady back in the White House. I’m tired of seeing a Ape in heels,” Taylor wrote in November 2016.

In her plea agreement, Taylor also agreed to pay restitution of over $18,000.

