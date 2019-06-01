Is Meghan Thee Stallion Dating Moneybagg Yo?

HOW MANY KIDS ARE TOO MANY KIDS TO DATE SOMEONE?

MoneyBagg Yo has been the topic of discussion lately. His name was in the news for being suspected as the reason why Karlie Redd and her fiance’ broke up. The rapper was also a target of discussion after the audio was put out about him discussing his seven kids by four different women. The word on the streetz lately is that MoneyBagg Yo and Megan Thee Stallion are supposedly dating. The artist posted Megan Thee Stallion as his WCW on IG with a mouth-watering emoji and in return, Megan flirtatiously was caught on IG dancing and singing to his single “Drip”. Sources say, despite his seven children they have been seen holding hands at each other’s performances. It may be true or the two could just be really good friends. Either way, we look forward to hearing from the two soon.