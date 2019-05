There is a gangster deer in Eden park that you have to watch out for.

The mother deer is charging after anyone that gets close to her baby.

So if you are going to Eden Park please be careful and watch out for the mother deer.

The Cincinnati Parks put out a message on twitter “Caution Agressive Deer In The Area” (WKRC)

Cincinnati: Stay Clear Of The Gangsta Deer was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Written By: Don Juan Fasho Posted 12 hours ago

