Debt Free Morehouse Grads Plan On Impacting Their Communities To Pay It Forward [Exclusive Video]

It’s been about a week since billionaire  Robert F. Smith pledged to pay off the student loan debt for the entire 2019 Morehouse College graduating class. Studio One in Atlanta had the unique opportunity to speak with some of the young men blessed by Saint Robert, as they had the time to reflect on the blessing in front of the camera. The young men voiced a strong urge to give back to their local communities, almost like it was their duty.  They also appreciated, more than anything, the burden lifted that debt brings to so many people in America. Because of this, it makes their biggest and brightest dreams seem so much more achievable.

Check out the video below and CONGRATS TO ALL THE 2019 Morehouse Grads!

Debt Free Morehouse Grads Plan On Impacting Their Communities To Pay It Forward [Exclusive Video] was originally published on hotspotatl.com

