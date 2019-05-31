Cardi B Expected In Court After Rejecting Plea Deal

0 reads Leave a comment
Cardi B is expected to make a court appearance on Friday.
She is accused of ordering a physical attack on two bartenders at a strip club in New York.
Cardi previously refused to take a guilty plea for assault. She would have been given a conditional discharge if she had accepted the deal.
She is on the hook for 2 misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment and one count of assault.
