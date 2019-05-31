0 reads Leave a comment
Lil Durk posted on his Instagram page that he was turning himself in and soon after his mugshot was released with his listed 5 charges. Lil Durk has been charged with 5 charges , including Criminal Intent to Commit Murder, Aggravated Assault (shooting At), Unlawful For Person Employed By/ Associated with Criminal Street Gang To Conduct/ Participate in Criminal [Activities], Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Felony and Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon. The charges are allegedly related to a shooting that happened during the Super Bowl In Atlanta back in February.
Lil Durk Turned Himself in and his Mugshot was Released was originally published on hot1079philly.com
