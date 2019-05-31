Lil Durk Turned Himself in and his Mugshot was Released

Lil Durk posted on his Instagram page that he was turning himself in and soon after his mugshot was released with his listed 5 charges. Lil Durk has been charged with 5 charges , including Criminal Intent to Commit Murder, Aggravated Assault (shooting At), Unlawful For Person Employed By/ Associated with Criminal Street Gang To Conduct/ Participate in Criminal [Activities], Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Felony and Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon. The charges are allegedly related to a shooting that happened during the Super Bowl In Atlanta back in February.

Posted 6 hours ago

