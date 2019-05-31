City Girls “Act Up,” Smif N Wessun ft. Musiq SoulChild “Ocean Drive” & More | Daily Visuals 5.30.19

Earlier this week City Girls and Hazel-E found themselves in some social media drama after the Love & Hip Hop star tried to come for the Miami based girl group. With that being said City Girl’s latest video couldn’t have come at a better time given the joints title.

In the rap duo’s Lil Yachty guest featured clip to “Act Up,” JT and Yung Miami challenge spring breakers to get it as turnt as they can while they call out any and everyone who talks out the side of their mouth about them. Hmmmm…

Keeping things in Miami, two of Brooklyn’s favorite OG sons in Smif N Wessun leave their Timbs in Bucktown USA and take in the South Beach sun and conduct personal business in the Musiq SoulChild assisted clip to “Ocean Drive.” They don’t got South Beach themed Timbos out yet?

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Skepta featuring Nef Smallz, Freddie Gibbs and Madlib, and more.

CITY GIRLS – “ACT UP”

SMIF N WESSUN FT. MUSIQ SOULCHILD – “OCEAN DRIVE”

SKEPTA FT. NEF SMALLZ – “GREAZE MODE”

FREDDIE GIBBS & MADLIB – “CRIME PAYS”

DRIPPY – “MAK TALK”

KNOXXY & MUGGZ LOGAN – “CLOUT DROUGHT”

FAMOUS DEX FT. LIL GOTIT – “FULLY LOADED”

TASHA THE AMAZON – “THAT AIN’T YOU”

Z MONEY – “SHAWTY PAID INTRO”

DOMANI – “TIME WILL TELL”

Written By: O Posted 14 hours ago

