13-Year-Old Columbus Boy Arrested For Murder

Just a tragic story for both families.

A 13-year-old Juano Peyton was arrested Wednesday for the murder of a 14-year-old Jaykwon Sharp. Peyton’s grandmother tells 10TV that her family thinks about the Sharps every day.

“I can’t bring back their baby, but don’t think my family don’t care. Don’t think that at all because we do,” Judy Darby said.

Darby saw as police arrested and took her grandson in custody. She says she was trying to convince him to turn himself in.

“There’s always a choice in life. There’s always a choice in life,” Darby said with tears in her eyes.

Darby will support her grandson as much as she can. Jakwon’s family still haven’t spoken out about the murder and a neighbor says his mother is “heartbroken.” The family is still working on making funeral arrangements if you would like to support their GoFundMe you can click here.

