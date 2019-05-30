CLOSE
Cincinnati: FC Cincinnati Hires A New Gm

To all you big soccer fans. FC Cincinnati has hired a new GM.

His name is Gerard Nijkamp.

He will be formally introduced in a press conference at the Mercy Health Training Center in Milford at 11 a.m.

Team officials say Nijkamp, 49, comes to Cincinnati after service as technical director for The Netherlands and Eredivisie club PEC Zwolle since 2012. (FOX19)

Fasho Thoughts: 

  • Do you think this was a good move?
  • Do you think this will impact the team?
  • Will it change the culture of the team?
